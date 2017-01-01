Pingly is your
communication
hub
Message or talk seamlessly with anyone over Email, Text & Voice
from a single unified platform
Create an account
Available on
Pingly
evolves
email by taking the best parts
of it and merging them into a modern
messaging platform
Web preview
Unified Inbox
for all your communications
See all your messages, notifications & calls
in a single inbox
Introducing
Smart Phone Numbers
Chat with text and picture messages or make voice calls with your Smart Number, just like a normal mobile line...
911 or emergency calls not supported at this time
Smartnumber spam diagram
Visual voicemail ss1
Smart Numbers also give you...
• Visual voicemail
• Automatic voicemail transcription
• Spam call flagging
• Routable and programmable Beta Preview
Even if your contacts aren’t using Pingly you
can still talk with them seamlessly...
Messaging between Email and SMS is transparent to both sides so you’re not locked into another closed network. Voice calls also work like a normal mobile line.
Network diagram
Plus
$15 / MO
500 voice minutes or sms
Custom smart number
15GB storage space
Unlimited email messaging
Also includes
Custom email address – Visual voicemail
Voicemail transcription – Spam call flagging
Pro
$29 / MO
1000 voice minutes or sms
Custom smart number
30GB storage space
Unlimited email messaging
Also includes
Custom email address – Visual voicemail
Voicemail transcription – Spam call flagging
Pro Plus
$49 / MO
2000 voice minutes or sms
Custom smart number
60GB storage space
Unlimited email messaging
Also includes
Custom email address – Visual voicemail
Voicemail transcription – Spam call flagging
Get started now with a free Pingly account
Free accounts include a custom email address and 1GB of storage
Create an account