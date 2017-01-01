Login
Pingly is your
communication
hub
Message or talk seamlessly with anyone over
Email
,
Text
&
Voice
from a single unified platform
Pingly
evolves
email by taking the best parts
of it and merging them into a modern
messaging platform
Unified Inbox
for all your communications
See all your messages, notifications & calls
in a single inbox
Introducing
Smart Phone Numbers
Chat with text and picture messages or make voice calls with your Smart Number, just like a normal mobile line...
911 or emergency calls not supported at this time
Smart Numbers
also give you...
• Visual voicemail
• Automatic voicemail transcription
• Spam call flagging
• Routable and programmable
Beta Preview
Even if your
contacts
aren’t using Pingly you
can still talk with them
seamlessly
...
Messaging between Email and SMS is transparent to both sides so you’re not locked into another closed network. Voice calls also work like a normal mobile line.
Plus
$15
/ MO
500
voice minutes or sms
Custom
smart number
15GB
storage space
Unlimited
email messaging
Also includes
Custom email address – Visual voicemail
Voicemail transcription – Spam call flagging
Pro
$29
/ MO
1000
voice minutes or sms
Custom
smart number
30GB
storage space
Unlimited
email messaging
Also includes
Custom email address – Visual voicemail
Voicemail transcription – Spam call flagging
Pro Plus
$49
/ MO
2000
voice minutes or sms
Custom
smart number
60GB
storage space
Unlimited
email messaging
Also includes
Custom email address – Visual voicemail
Voicemail transcription – Spam call flagging
Get started now with a
free
Pingly account
Free accounts include a custom email address and 1GB of storage
